Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 avril/April 2022) - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each of the Warrants issued hereunder shall entitle the holder thereof to receive from the Company, at the Exercise Price of $1.65.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription de Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chacun des bons de souscription émis en vertu des présentes permettra à son détenteur de recevoir de la Société, au prix d'exercice de 1,65 $.

Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. 23SEPT2022 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 2 mai/May 2022 Symbol/Symbole: GWAY.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 272 728 CUSIP: 39679F 11 2 ISIN: CA 39679F 11 2 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $1.65/1,65$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 23 septembre/September 2022 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GWAY.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.