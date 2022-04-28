Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022

WKN: 872535 ISIN: NO0005668905 Ticker-Symbol: TMR 
Tradegate
28.04.22
20:05 Uhr
41,970 Euro
+0,780
+1,89 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,97041,36018:13
41,78042,08020:09
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2022 | 19:41
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tomra Systems (124/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tomra Systems ASA (Tomra Systems) held
today, April 28, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK
2.70 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.30 per share. The
Ex-date is April 29, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tomra
Systems (TOM). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064253
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
