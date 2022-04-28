NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tomra Systems (124/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tomra Systems ASA (Tomra Systems) held today, April 28, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.70 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.30 per share. The Ex-date is April 29, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tomra Systems (TOM). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064253