Vivakor to Ring The Nasdaq Market Closing Bell

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced that management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, in celebration of its recent listing on February 14, 2022. Matt Nicosia, CEO, will ring the Closing Bell alongside members of Vivakor's team.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, May 2, 2022 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

"Ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq is a significant milestone in the history of Vivakor," said Mr. Nicosia. "I want to thank our dedicated employees for their commitment that has made this event possible. We are excited about our bright future ahead and look forward to executing on our strategy to drive growth and deliver value for shareholders."

A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Vivakor investor relations website at: https://vivakor.com/videos/

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

(646) 483-6960

Sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK), is a clean energy technology company focused in the area of oil remediation and natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on its patented Remediation Processing Centers that allows for the environmentally friendly recovery of bitumen (heavy crude) and other hydrocarbons from the remediation of contaminated soils. It is believed to be the only remediation system that can clean soils with more than 5% by weight oil contamination while fully recovering the oil and leaving the soil fully viable for reuse. It is currently focused extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects in Kuwait and in Houston Texas.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

