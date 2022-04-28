- (PLX AI) - Digital Realty Trust Q1 revenue USD 1,100 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 76.9 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|142,60
|145,48
|22:59
|143,58
|144,58
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|23:10
|Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q1 Income Declines, misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $63.10...
► Artikel lesen
|22:34
|Digital Realty Trust Q1 earnings beat as REIT posts record bookings
|22:16
|Digital Realty Trust Q1 Adjusted EBITDA USD 603 Million
|(PLX AI) - Digital Realty Trust Q1 revenue USD 1,100 million.• Q1 net income USD 76.9 million
► Artikel lesen
|22:10
|Digital Realty Trust FFO of $1.67 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.13B in-line
|Mi
|Factors to Impact Digital Realty (DLR) This Earnings Season
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC
|141,36
|+0,70 %