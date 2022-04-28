

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN):



Earnings: -$3.84 billion in Q1 vs. $8.11 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.56 in Q1 vs. $15.79 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $8.36 per share Revenue: $116.44 billion in Q1 vs. $108.52 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $116.0 - $121.0 Bln



