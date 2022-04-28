Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 22:34
Markel Corporation: Markel promotes Morris Taylor to Chief Information Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Morris Taylor has been appointed Chief Information Officer for Markel's insurance operations. In his new role, Taylor will lead the IT function globally and continue to build on critical partnerships across Markel's insurance operations.

Markel Logo

"Morris is a recognized leader in information technology, who understands the critical role the function plays in the overall operational effectiveness and success of a global corporation," said Jeremy Noble, Chief Financial Officer. "He has been instrumental in defining our IT vision to provide exceptional services and support across our insurance operations to help Markel execute on its strategic priorities."

Taylor joined Markel in 2018 and most recently served as Head of Global Technology. Prior to joining Markel, Taylor worked at Capital One for over two decades in a wide range of technology leadership roles. He began his career in operations.

Taylor will report to Noble and is based in Markel's Glen Allen, Virginia office.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
