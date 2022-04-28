

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):



Earnings: -$2.68 billion in Q1 vs. $0.08 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.40 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $2.94 billion in Q1 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.



