

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Camden Property Trust (CPT) revised its outlook for the full year 2022. The company lowered its earnings outlook, but lifted its guidance for FFO.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $1.25 to $1.49 per share, FFO of $6.39 to $6.63 per share, and revenue growth of 9.50% to 11%. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue growth of 14.80%.



Previously, the company expects earnings of $1.65 to $1.95 per share, FFO of $6.09 to $6.39 per share, and revenue growth of 7.75% to 9.75%.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.09 to $0.13 per share and FFO of $1.60 to $1.64 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.43 per share.







