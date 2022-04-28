

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):



Earnings: -$273 million in Q1 vs. $620 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.70 in Q1 vs. $3.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.47 per share Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q1 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.



