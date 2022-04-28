

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $19 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.72 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2,12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $19 Mln. vs. $1.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $6.6 Bln vs. $6.4 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00-$3.50



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

