

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $63.10 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $372.41 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $63.10 Mln. vs. $372.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $4.700 - $4.800 Bln



