

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $16.6 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $12.1 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.5 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $488.2 million from $425.9 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $16.6 Mln. vs. $12.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $488.2 Mln vs. $425.9 Mln last year.



