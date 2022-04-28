

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - NOV Inc. (NOV) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -$50 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$115 million, or -$0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$50 Mln. vs. -$115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.13 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



