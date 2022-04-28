

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $180.9 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $177.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.9 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $180.9 Mln. vs. $177.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.60



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de