Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4Y5 ISIN: CNE1000004C8 Ticker-Symbol: SGJH 
Tradegate
28.04.22
14:33 Uhr
0,170 Euro
-0,008
-4,66 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,18028.04.
0,1700,18628.04.
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2022 | 04:32
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx:338)(SSE:600688) (NYSE:SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022, has been posted to the Company's website at http://spc.sinopec.com/spc/en/investor/com_notice/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC
Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

Related Links: http://spc.sinopec.com/spc/en/investor/com_notice/

End -

Investor and Media Enquiries:
PRChina Limited
Jack Liu / Joanne Liu
Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368
Email: zyliu@prchina.com.hk / jjyliu@prchina.com.hk

SOURCE: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699424/Sinopec-Shanghai-Petrochemical-Company-Limited-Files-2021-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.