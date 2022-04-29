Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
28.04.22
09:03 Uhr
153,95 Euro
-1,90
-1,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022 | 07:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD stops its business in Russia

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 April 2022) - The Management Board of IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") has decided to discontinue business in Russia and close its offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow. This follows IMCD's decision of early March to suspend import and export operations in Russia and scale down the local business due to increasing international sanctions.

IMCD will wind down its operations and continue to support the employees in its Russian offices throughout the transition process. Upon completion, IMCD will no longer have a presence in Russia.

The discontinuation of activities in Russia has no material impact on IMCD's results for 2022.

This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 29 April 2022, 07:00 a.m. CET.

About IMCD N.V.
IMCD, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 3,435 million in 2021 with more than 3,700 employees in over 50 countries on six continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 56,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com.

Media contactIR contact


IMCD Group IMCD NV
Marnie Kontovraki Cecile Westerhuis
Group Communications Director Company Secretary
mediarelations@imcdgroup.comir@imcdgroup.com
+31 10 290 86 84 +31 10 290 86 84


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
