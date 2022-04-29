Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 59% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2022

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 April 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2022 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit growth of 40% to EUR 277.4 million (+36% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 59% to EUR 139.9 million (+54% on a constant currency basis)
• Result for the year increase of 68% to EUR 78.6 million (+62% on a constant currency basis)
• Cash earnings per share increased by 55% to EUR 1.65 (first three months of 2021: EUR 1.06)
• Successful completion of acquisitions in EMEA (POLYchem and Evenlode), Americas (Polyorganic and Quelaris) and APAC (Syntec, RPL Trading and Aquatech)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD's first-quarter results showed again strong growth (Operating EBITA +59%, vs Q1 2021). We continue to benefit from strong demand and increasing prices. Markets and supply chains remain unpredictable resulting temporarily in higher working capital requirements. We were able to successfully complete acquisitions in all regions and are very pleased with the projects on further expanding our product portfolio and digital initiatives."

Attached, in pdf format, the full press release.

Attachment

  • Press Release_IMCD first three months 2022 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0310e2e0-2fb2-48ff-a628-73dbe1fd73fd)

