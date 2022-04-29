- (PLX AI) - Signify Q1 revenue EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,696 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITA margin 10.5% vs. estimate 10.2%
- • Q1 free cash flow EUR -189 million
April 29, 2022
Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, CSG of 6.4% and an operational profitability of 10.5%
First quarter 20221
Signify's installed base...
