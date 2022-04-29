- (PLX AI) - IMCD Q1 EBITA EUR 139.9 million, up 59%.
- • To discontinue business in Russia and close its offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow
IMCD Reports 59% EBITA Growth; Exits Russia Business
IMCD N.V.: IMCD stops its business in Russia
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 April 2022) - The Management Board of IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") has decided to discontinue business in Russia and close its offices in St. Petersburg...
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 59% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2022
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 April 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2022 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
•...
IMCD N.V.: IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 March 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its Annual...
IMCD N.V.: IMCD to nominate Marcus Jordan for appointment as COO and new member of the Management Board
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 March 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Marcus...
