- (PLX AI) - Fuchs Petrolub Q1 sales EUR 808 million vs. estimate EUR 784 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 93 million vs. estimate EUR 88 million
- • Q1 net income EUR 67 million
- • Fuchs Petrolub forecast EBIT at the lower end of the range of EUR 360 - 390 million
- • Raw material price increases and the general inflation-related rise in costs, e. g. for energy and logistics, continue to affect us, company says
- • The global supply chain problems continue, as do supply bottlenecks, putting a strain on us and our customers and thus on production and demand, company says
