

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Services LLC is recalling about 22,400 units of AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs citing fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves School Classroom Stack Chairs that are made of durable plastic and have chrome-plated metal legs. They are stackable and were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red colors.



The chairs are recommended for ages three to six years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds.



The affected chairs were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com from January 2019 through January 2022 for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs.



According to the agency, the weld on the chair's frame can fail, posing a fall hazard.



The recall was initiated after the Seattle, Washington-based company received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. However, no injuries have been reported related to the recalled chairs to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for a full refund.







