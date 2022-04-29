- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni Q1 revenue EUR 227.4 million.
- • Q1 like-for-like -2.7%
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -500 thousand
- • Q1 EPS EUR -0.04
|13,370
|13,740
|08:45
|07:40
Tokmanni Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 17.3 Million
|07:36
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Tokmanni's Business Review for 1 January-31 March 2022: First-quarter revenue at previous year's level, EBIT decreased
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Tokmanni is supporting work to protect the Baltic Sea - The company is organising a charity campaign for the third time with the John Nurminen Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary
Tokmanni Cuts Revenue Guidance on Weaker Consumer Demand
(PLX AI) - Tokmanni profit warning: Tokmanni weakens its guidance for 2022.• Tokmanni now says comparable EBIT measured in euros is expected to be EUR 90-110 million in 2022• Tokmanni expects 2022 revenue...
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Profit warning: Tokmanni weakens its guidance for 2022
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ
|13,310
|+0,45 %