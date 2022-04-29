- (PLX AI) - Brunel Q1 revenue EUR 274.6 million.
- • Q1 gross margin 22.5%
|07:41
|Brunel International NV: Brunel reports strong organic growth supported by all regions, additional boost from Taylor Hopkinson acquisition
|Amsterdam, 29 April 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced its first quarter (Q1) 2022 results.
Key points...
|07:40
Brunel Q1 EBIT EUR 16.7 Million
|05.04.
Brunel International NV: General Meeting of Shareholders Brunel International N.V.
Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meetings of Brunel International N.V. ('Company') are invited to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders that will take place on Thursday 19...
|18.02.
Brunel International NV: Brunel Q4 and FY 2021 results: accelerated growth with continued high profitability
|Amsterdam, 18 February 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.
Key...
|18.02.
Brunel Q4 EBIT EUR 15.7 Million
(PLX AI) - Brunel Q4 revenue EUR 245.4 million.• Q4 gross margin 24.2%
