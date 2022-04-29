- (PLX AI) - Erste Group Q1 net income EUR 448.8 million, up from EUR 355.1 million last year.
- • Net interest income increased to EUR 1,392.1 million (+18.8%; EUR 1,172.1 million) driven by rate hikes outside the euro zone - mainly in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania - as well as significant loan growth across all markets
- • Net fee and commission income rose to EUR 615.3 million (+14.0%; EUR 540.0 million)
- • Increases were posted across all fee and commission categories and core markets, with significant growth seen in particular in payment services and asset management
- • Net trading result deteriorated to EUR -256.6 million (EUR 9.5 million); the line item gains/losses from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss rose to EUR 239.7 million (EUR 56.9 million)
- • Outlook: improvement in the operating result and still low risk cost are expected
ERSTE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de