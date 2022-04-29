

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income declined to 1.22 billion euros or 1.34 euros per share from 1.72 billion euros or 1.87 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 2.70 euros up from 2.00 euros in the previous year.



Income from operations (EBIT) before special items increased by 497 million euros to 2.8 billion euros from the prior year. It was largely attributable to considerable earnings growth in the Chemicals segment.



Sales for the quarter rose by 3.7 billion euros year-over-year to 23.1 billion euros. Sales growth was mainly driven by higher prices, especially in the Chemicals and Materials segments. Positive currency effects in all segments supported sales performance.



The company said its boards proposed a dividend of 3.40 euros per share for the 2021 business year to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting taking place today. BASF will pay out a total of around 3.1 billion euros on May 4, 2022.



For 2022, the company still expects sales to be between 74 billion euros and 77 billion euros; and EBIT before special items of 6.6 billion euros - 7.2 billion euros.







