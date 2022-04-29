Regulatory News:

Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 20,200 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 22 April 2022 until 28 April 2022.

Date Number of shares Total amount (EUR) Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Trading venue 22 April 2022 4,500 107,640.45 23.9201 23.7000 24.3600 Euronext Brussels 25 April 2022 4,200 97,836.48 23.2944 23.0600 23.6200 Euronext Brussels 26 April 2022 5,000 115,203.00 23.0406 22.7400 23.2000 Euronext Brussels 27 April 2022 6,000 136,207.20 22.7012 22.4600 22.9800 Euronext Brussels 28 April 2022 500 11,622.00 23.2440 22.8200 23.6800 Euronext Brussels Total 20,200 468,509.13 23.1935

Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 105,600 shares for a total amount of EUR 2,347,228.61. This corresponds to 0.045 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.

An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".

