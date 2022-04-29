Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) the leading European care and support services group for the elderly and fragile, announces the release of its 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 28 April 2022 in ESEF format, under number D.22-0380.

This 2021 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021) includes among other items:

the annual financial report and the integrated report,

- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

- the non-financial performance statement,

- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,

- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company's website (www.korian.com Investor section), as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next Events:

22 June 2022 Annual general Meeting

28 July 2022 1st half-year 2022 Revenue and Results

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

