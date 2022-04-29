Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 28

29 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 394.3516 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 395.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 392.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,740,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,350,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1500395.50 08:44:0400058547941TRLO0LSE
42395.50 08:44:0400058547942TRLO0LSE
344395.00 08:44:0500058547961TRLO0LSE
986395.00 08:44:0500058547962TRLO0LSE
308395.50 09:17:0200058549426TRLO0LSE
1000395.50 09:17:0200058549427TRLO0LSE
16395.50 09:17:0200058549428TRLO0LSE
1923395.00 09:17:0300058549433TRLO0LSE
1502394.50 09:26:3900058549906TRLO0LSE
1326394.00 09:26:3900058549907TRLO0LSE
646394.00 09:26:3900058549908TRLO0LSE
477393.50 09:27:3600058549945TRLO0LSE
1056395.50 10:09:3900058551681TRLO0LSE
295395.50 10:09:3900058551682TRLO0LSE
452395.00 10:10:0000058551684TRLO0LSE
399395.00 10:10:0000058551685TRLO0LSE
509395.00 10:10:0000058551686TRLO0LSE
11395.00 10:10:0000058551687TRLO0LSE
1449395.00 10:11:5000058551804TRLO0LSE
15394.50 10:12:0000058551809TRLO0LSE
451394.50 10:12:0200058551811TRLO0LSE
500394.50 10:12:0200058551812TRLO0LSE
451394.50 10:12:0200058551813TRLO0LSE
32394.50 10:12:0200058551814TRLO0LSE
1615394.00 10:22:2000058552380TRLO0LSE
141393.50 10:22:2000058552381TRLO0LSE
558393.50 10:22:2000058552382TRLO0LSE
474394.00 10:46:0200058553179TRLO0LSE
913394.00 10:46:0200058553180TRLO0LSE
1511394.00 11:41:0100058554965TRLO0LSE
1589394.00 11:41:0100058554966TRLO0LSE
1593394.00 11:41:0100058554967TRLO0LSE
57394.00 11:41:0100058554968TRLO0LSE
500394.00 11:41:0100058554969TRLO0LSE
500394.00 11:41:0100058554970TRLO0LSE
382394.00 11:41:0100058554971TRLO0LSE
400395.00 12:00:2000058555493TRLO0LSE
400395.00 12:00:2000058555494TRLO0LSE
1399395.00 12:01:0000058555506TRLO0LSE
400395.00 12:01:4000058555538TRLO0LSE
2351395.00 12:01:4000058555539TRLO0LSE
1348395.00 12:10:1200058555895TRLO0LSE
738394.50 13:00:3500058557336TRLO0LSE
500394.50 13:00:3600058557337TRLO0LSE
366394.50 13:00:3600058557338TRLO0LSE
1422394.50 13:29:5300058558340TRLO0LSE
163394.50 13:35:5300058558623TRLO0LSE
1333394.50 13:35:5300058558624TRLO0LSE
400394.50 13:36:5400058558647TRLO0LSE
466394.50 13:36:5400058558648TRLO0LSE
340394.00 13:37:5400058558682TRLO0LSE
500394.00 13:37:5400058558683TRLO0LSE
582394.00 13:37:5400058558684TRLO0LSE
399395.50 14:02:3700058559699TRLO0LSE
447395.50 14:02:3700058559700TRLO0LSE
242395.50 14:02:3700058559701TRLO0LSE
428395.50 14:02:3700058559702TRLO0LSE
625395.50 14:02:3700058559703TRLO0LSE
1692395.50 14:02:3700058559704TRLO0LSE
1366394.50 14:03:3700058559713TRLO0LSE
28394.50 14:03:3700058559714TRLO0LSE
455394.50 14:03:3700058559715TRLO0LSE
1000394.50 14:03:3700058559716TRLO0LSE
2236394.50 14:26:5100058560803TRLO0LSE
69394.50 14:26:5100058560804TRLO0LSE
500394.50 14:26:5100058560805TRLO0LSE
432394.50 14:26:5100058560806TRLO0LSE
341394.50 14:26:5100058560807TRLO0LSE
1394.50 14:30:2000058561007TRLO0LSE
400394.50 14:30:2000058561008TRLO0LSE
421394.50 14:30:2000058561009TRLO0LSE
1394.50 14:30:2000058561010TRLO0LSE
400394.50 14:30:2000058561011TRLO0LSE
286394.00 14:30:2500058561020TRLO0LSE
500394.00 14:30:2500058561021TRLO0LSE
540394.00 14:30:2500058561022TRLO0LSE
734393.50 14:33:1800058561244TRLO0LSE
500393.50 14:33:1800058561245TRLO0LSE
238393.50 14:33:1800058561246TRLO0LSE
598393.50 14:40:3000058561620TRLO0LSE
136394.50 14:47:5900058562066TRLO0LSE
500394.50 14:47:5900058562067TRLO0LSE
500394.50 14:47:5900058562068TRLO0LSE
440394.50 14:47:5900058562069TRLO0LSE
160394.50 15:00:4100058562887TRLO0LSE
1271394.50 15:00:4100058562888TRLO0LSE
1541394.50 15:11:2700058563818TRLO0LSE
94394.00 15:13:5200058563965TRLO0LSE
1337394.00 15:13:5200058563966TRLO0LSE
1134394.00 15:13:5200058563967TRLO0LSE
347394.00 15:13:5200058563968TRLO0LSE
477394.00 15:29:0200058565066TRLO0LSE
357394.00 15:29:0200058565067TRLO0LSE
525394.00 15:29:0200058565068TRLO0LSE
1410394.00 15:29:0200058565069TRLO0LSE
185393.50 15:30:4400058565156TRLO0LSE
906393.50 15:30:4400058565157TRLO0LSE
361393.50 15:30:4400058565158TRLO0LSE
558393.00 15:33:4400058565452TRLO0LSE
832393.00 15:33:4400058565453TRLO0LSE
244392.50 15:53:3300058566589TRLO0LSE
435393.50 15:59:0400058566855TRLO0LSE
279393.50 15:59:0400058566856TRLO0LSE
604393.50 15:59:0400058566857TRLO0LSE
128393.50 15:59:0400058566858TRLO0LSE
113393.50 15:59:0400058566859TRLO0LSE
469393.50 16:03:0700058567232TRLO0LSE
937393.50 16:03:0700058567233TRLO0LSE
175393.00 16:06:5100058567498TRLO0LSE
642393.00 16:09:0900058567672TRLO0LSE
589393.00 16:11:1000058567798TRLO0LSE
20393.00 16:11:1000058567799TRLO0LSE
688393.00 16:12:4200058567938TRLO0LSE
642393.00 16:15:0600058568131TRLO0LSE
460394.00 16:19:5000058568497TRLO0LSE
207394.00 16:19:5000058568498TRLO0LSE
696394.00 16:19:5000058568499TRLO0LSE
445394.00 16:19:5000058568500TRLO0LSE
418394.00 16:19:5000058568501TRLO0LSE
172394.00 16:19:5000058568502TRLO0LSE
56394.00 16:19:5000058568503TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
