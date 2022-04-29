Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

29 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 394.3516 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 395.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 392.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,740,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,350,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1500 395.50 08:44:04 00058547941TRLO0 LSE 42 395.50 08:44:04 00058547942TRLO0 LSE 344 395.00 08:44:05 00058547961TRLO0 LSE 986 395.00 08:44:05 00058547962TRLO0 LSE 308 395.50 09:17:02 00058549426TRLO0 LSE 1000 395.50 09:17:02 00058549427TRLO0 LSE 16 395.50 09:17:02 00058549428TRLO0 LSE 1923 395.00 09:17:03 00058549433TRLO0 LSE 1502 394.50 09:26:39 00058549906TRLO0 LSE 1326 394.00 09:26:39 00058549907TRLO0 LSE 646 394.00 09:26:39 00058549908TRLO0 LSE 477 393.50 09:27:36 00058549945TRLO0 LSE 1056 395.50 10:09:39 00058551681TRLO0 LSE 295 395.50 10:09:39 00058551682TRLO0 LSE 452 395.00 10:10:00 00058551684TRLO0 LSE 399 395.00 10:10:00 00058551685TRLO0 LSE 509 395.00 10:10:00 00058551686TRLO0 LSE 11 395.00 10:10:00 00058551687TRLO0 LSE 1449 395.00 10:11:50 00058551804TRLO0 LSE 15 394.50 10:12:00 00058551809TRLO0 LSE 451 394.50 10:12:02 00058551811TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 10:12:02 00058551812TRLO0 LSE 451 394.50 10:12:02 00058551813TRLO0 LSE 32 394.50 10:12:02 00058551814TRLO0 LSE 1615 394.00 10:22:20 00058552380TRLO0 LSE 141 393.50 10:22:20 00058552381TRLO0 LSE 558 393.50 10:22:20 00058552382TRLO0 LSE 474 394.00 10:46:02 00058553179TRLO0 LSE 913 394.00 10:46:02 00058553180TRLO0 LSE 1511 394.00 11:41:01 00058554965TRLO0 LSE 1589 394.00 11:41:01 00058554966TRLO0 LSE 1593 394.00 11:41:01 00058554967TRLO0 LSE 57 394.00 11:41:01 00058554968TRLO0 LSE 500 394.00 11:41:01 00058554969TRLO0 LSE 500 394.00 11:41:01 00058554970TRLO0 LSE 382 394.00 11:41:01 00058554971TRLO0 LSE 400 395.00 12:00:20 00058555493TRLO0 LSE 400 395.00 12:00:20 00058555494TRLO0 LSE 1399 395.00 12:01:00 00058555506TRLO0 LSE 400 395.00 12:01:40 00058555538TRLO0 LSE 2351 395.00 12:01:40 00058555539TRLO0 LSE 1348 395.00 12:10:12 00058555895TRLO0 LSE 738 394.50 13:00:35 00058557336TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 13:00:36 00058557337TRLO0 LSE 366 394.50 13:00:36 00058557338TRLO0 LSE 1422 394.50 13:29:53 00058558340TRLO0 LSE 163 394.50 13:35:53 00058558623TRLO0 LSE 1333 394.50 13:35:53 00058558624TRLO0 LSE 400 394.50 13:36:54 00058558647TRLO0 LSE 466 394.50 13:36:54 00058558648TRLO0 LSE 340 394.00 13:37:54 00058558682TRLO0 LSE 500 394.00 13:37:54 00058558683TRLO0 LSE 582 394.00 13:37:54 00058558684TRLO0 LSE 399 395.50 14:02:37 00058559699TRLO0 LSE 447 395.50 14:02:37 00058559700TRLO0 LSE 242 395.50 14:02:37 00058559701TRLO0 LSE 428 395.50 14:02:37 00058559702TRLO0 LSE 625 395.50 14:02:37 00058559703TRLO0 LSE 1692 395.50 14:02:37 00058559704TRLO0 LSE 1366 394.50 14:03:37 00058559713TRLO0 LSE 28 394.50 14:03:37 00058559714TRLO0 LSE 455 394.50 14:03:37 00058559715TRLO0 LSE 1000 394.50 14:03:37 00058559716TRLO0 LSE 2236 394.50 14:26:51 00058560803TRLO0 LSE 69 394.50 14:26:51 00058560804TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 14:26:51 00058560805TRLO0 LSE 432 394.50 14:26:51 00058560806TRLO0 LSE 341 394.50 14:26:51 00058560807TRLO0 LSE 1 394.50 14:30:20 00058561007TRLO0 LSE 400 394.50 14:30:20 00058561008TRLO0 LSE 421 394.50 14:30:20 00058561009TRLO0 LSE 1 394.50 14:30:20 00058561010TRLO0 LSE 400 394.50 14:30:20 00058561011TRLO0 LSE 286 394.00 14:30:25 00058561020TRLO0 LSE 500 394.00 14:30:25 00058561021TRLO0 LSE 540 394.00 14:30:25 00058561022TRLO0 LSE 734 393.50 14:33:18 00058561244TRLO0 LSE 500 393.50 14:33:18 00058561245TRLO0 LSE 238 393.50 14:33:18 00058561246TRLO0 LSE 598 393.50 14:40:30 00058561620TRLO0 LSE 136 394.50 14:47:59 00058562066TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 14:47:59 00058562067TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 14:47:59 00058562068TRLO0 LSE 440 394.50 14:47:59 00058562069TRLO0 LSE 160 394.50 15:00:41 00058562887TRLO0 LSE 1271 394.50 15:00:41 00058562888TRLO0 LSE 1541 394.50 15:11:27 00058563818TRLO0 LSE 94 394.00 15:13:52 00058563965TRLO0 LSE 1337 394.00 15:13:52 00058563966TRLO0 LSE 1134 394.00 15:13:52 00058563967TRLO0 LSE 347 394.00 15:13:52 00058563968TRLO0 LSE 477 394.00 15:29:02 00058565066TRLO0 LSE 357 394.00 15:29:02 00058565067TRLO0 LSE 525 394.00 15:29:02 00058565068TRLO0 LSE 1410 394.00 15:29:02 00058565069TRLO0 LSE 185 393.50 15:30:44 00058565156TRLO0 LSE 906 393.50 15:30:44 00058565157TRLO0 LSE 361 393.50 15:30:44 00058565158TRLO0 LSE 558 393.00 15:33:44 00058565452TRLO0 LSE 832 393.00 15:33:44 00058565453TRLO0 LSE 244 392.50 15:53:33 00058566589TRLO0 LSE 435 393.50 15:59:04 00058566855TRLO0 LSE 279 393.50 15:59:04 00058566856TRLO0 LSE 604 393.50 15:59:04 00058566857TRLO0 LSE 128 393.50 15:59:04 00058566858TRLO0 LSE 113 393.50 15:59:04 00058566859TRLO0 LSE 469 393.50 16:03:07 00058567232TRLO0 LSE 937 393.50 16:03:07 00058567233TRLO0 LSE 175 393.00 16:06:51 00058567498TRLO0 LSE 642 393.00 16:09:09 00058567672TRLO0 LSE 589 393.00 16:11:10 00058567798TRLO0 LSE 20 393.00 16:11:10 00058567799TRLO0 LSE 688 393.00 16:12:42 00058567938TRLO0 LSE 642 393.00 16:15:06 00058568131TRLO0 LSE 460 394.00 16:19:50 00058568497TRLO0 LSE 207 394.00 16:19:50 00058568498TRLO0 LSE 696 394.00 16:19:50 00058568499TRLO0 LSE 445 394.00 16:19:50 00058568500TRLO0 LSE 418 394.00 16:19:50 00058568501TRLO0 LSE 172 394.00 16:19:50 00058568502TRLO0 LSE 56 394.00 16:19:50 00058568503TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com