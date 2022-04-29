- (PLX AI) - BBVA Q1 net interest income EUR 4,158 million vs. estimate EUR 3,920 million.
- • Q1 net income EUR 1,651 million vs. estimate EUR 1,235 million
- • Good performance in recurring income from the banking business, which continued to grow for fifth quarter consecutively
- • This favorable trend in net interest income and net fees and commissions, together with lower provisions for impairment on financial assets and provisions, largely explain the positive year-on-year performance of the Group's income statement, BBVA said
- • Operating expenses increased at Group level (+8.5% in year-on-year terms and excluding the exchange rate effect), in an inflationary environment in all countries in which BBVA operates
