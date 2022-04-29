Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQCM ISIN: SE0007100342 Ticker-Symbol: 1GG 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
10,540 Euro
-0,400
-3,66 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022 | 08:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nilörngruppen AB: Nilorn Group AB releases Progress Report

Nilorn Group ABreleases Progress Report

Nilorn has released a one-page progress report that highlights both our Sustainability and Annual Report, designed to give you a 'teaser'. We hope you enjoy the highlights and welcome you to read the full reports, which can be easily accessed via separate links.

For further information, please contact:
Krister Magnusson, President and CEO
tel: 0704-852 114, e-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilorn Group

Nilorn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilorn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy and Pakistan. Partner companies are located in Tunisia, the United States and Switzerland. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachment

  • Pressrelease Progress Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88d430a9-5bfa-46f0-b747-c7164f5c4e35)

NILORNGRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.