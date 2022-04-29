Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 
Tradegate
28.04.22
15:49 Uhr
12,015 Euro
-0,250
-2,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022 | 08:05
64 Leser
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April - 28 April 2022

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22April - 28April2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 22 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2022 a total of 3,416,497 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.92 for a total amount of €40,720,993.67.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 434,952,171 representing 86.99% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment

  • 20220429 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April - 28 April 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da0b166b-8d15-4968-af7a-5a3d94193a1e)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
