- (PLX AI) - Ørsted Q1 EBITDA DKK 9,429 million vs. estimate DKK 7,947 million.
- • Q1 ROCE 19%
- • Q1 free cash flow DKK -4,942 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 19,000-21,000 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million (unchanged)
- • The gain from the 50 % farm-down of Borkum Riffgrund 3 amounted to DKK 1.6 billion. EBITDA excluding new partnerships amounted to DKK 7.8 billion, DKK 3.0 billion higher than in the same period last year
- • Says taking every step possible to stop our cooperation with Russian companies, including ceasing all sourcing of biomass and coal for our power stations
- • Ørsted rejects the claim from Gazprom Export to pay in roubles for the gas delivered
