- (PLX AI) - Neste Q1 EBITDA EUR 916 million vs. estimate EUR 549 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 5,523 million vs. estimate EUR 4,545 million
- • Outlook FY capex EUR 1,900 million
|08:10
|Neste Q1 Comparable EBITDA EUR 578 Million vs. Estimate EUR 565 Million
|Neste U.S. President on Global Energy Transition (Video)
|Ryanair und Neste Niederlande kooperieren für SAF-Flüge
|Neste and CINEA sign the EU Innovation Fund's grant agreement for its clean hydrogen project
|Neste completes divestment of base oils business to Chevron
