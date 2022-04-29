- (PLX AI) - YIT Q1 revenue EUR 518 million vs. estimate EUR 486 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 22 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 4.2%
|08:10
|YIT Q1 Adjusted EBIT EUR 22 Million vs. Estimate EUR 5.2 Million
