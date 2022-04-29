- (PLX AI) - Electrolux Q1 revenue SEK 30,118 million vs. estimate SEK 31,500 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 1,575 million vs. estimate SEK 1,518 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 950 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 3.4
- • Says organic sales declined 3.4% as lower volumes where not fully offset by strong price execution
- • Says supply chain constraints continued to significantly impact our production and sales volumes, particularly of higher featured products
- • Says expect sequential improvements from mid-2022
