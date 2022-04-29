Anzeige
29.04.2022 | 08:28
86 Leser
Navamedic ASA: Navamedic: Annual report 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) publishes its annual report for 2021. The report is attached and available on navamedic.com/investors. Additionally, the company's Annual Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached, please refer to the zip-file.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen
CEO
Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand
CFO
Navamedic
Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic--annual-report-2021,c3556510

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/3556510/1571604.pdf

Navamedic ASA Annual report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/3556510/1571607.zip

NavamedicASA-2021-12-31-en.zip

