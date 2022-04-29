DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 April 2022 it purchased a total of 249,888 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 174,888 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.146 GBP0.967 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.126 GBP0.950 GBP0.959019 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139426

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 708,234,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6420 1.144 XDUB 08:42:17 00058547841TRLO0 5540 1.144 XDUB 08:44:06 00058547965TRLO0 654 1.144 XDUB 08:44:06 00058547966TRLO0 5540 1.144 XDUB 08:45:06 00058548021TRLO0 300 1.144 XDUB 08:45:06 00058548022TRLO0 5540 1.144 XDUB 08:45:06 00058548023TRLO0 1750 1.140 XDUB 08:49:39 00058548224TRLO0 1553 1.142 XDUB 08:58:36 00058548687TRLO0 3000 1.142 XDUB 08:58:36 00058548688TRLO0 1748 1.142 XDUB 08:58:36 00058548689TRLO0 3790 1.146 XDUB 09:10:39 00058549144TRLO0 5022 1.142 XDUB 09:19:02 00058549581TRLO0 989 1.142 XDUB 09:19:02 00058549582TRLO0 6240 1.138 XDUB 09:37:47 00058550370TRLO0 3259 1.136 XDUB 09:50:03 00058550883TRLO0 1750 1.134 XDUB 10:26:47 00058552518TRLO0 484 1.134 XDUB 10:27:47 00058552602TRLO0 53 1.134 XDUB 10:27:47 00058552603TRLO0 3133 1.134 XDUB 10:30:02 00058552695TRLO0 3052 1.134 XDUB 10:41:59 00058553042TRLO0 3049 1.138 XDUB 11:14:43 00058553931TRLO0 1044 1.138 XDUB 11:18:43 00058554077TRLO0 1894 1.138 XDUB 11:18:43 00058554078TRLO0 1750 1.138 XDUB 11:44:43 00058555086TRLO0 799 1.138 XDUB 11:44:43 00058555087TRLO0 509 1.138 XDUB 11:44:43 00058555088TRLO0 4476 1.138 XDUB 11:44:43 00058555089TRLO0 3 1.146 XDUB 13:14:46 00058557827TRLO0 1130 1.146 XDUB 13:14:46 00058557828TRLO0 3043 1.146 XDUB 13:14:46 00058557829TRLO0 5540 1.146 XDUB 13:15:36 00058557860TRLO0 1750 1.146 XDUB 13:15:36 00058557861TRLO0 5540 1.146 XDUB 13:16:36 00058557881TRLO0 5540 1.146 XDUB 13:23:36 00058558136TRLO0 4430 1.146 XDUB 13:42:26 00058558892TRLO0 4430 1.146 XDUB 13:58:16 00058559517TRLO0 1980 1.146 XDUB 13:58:16 00058559518TRLO0 1055 1.146 XDUB 14:05:46 00058559803TRLO0 3099 1.146 XDUB 14:05:46 00058559804TRLO0 2342 1.146 XDUB 14:05:46 00058559805TRLO0 616 1.140 XDUB 14:14:57 00058560194TRLO0 3320 1.140 XDUB 14:14:57 00058560195TRLO0 1326 1.140 XDUB 14:23:36 00058560721TRLO0 320 1.140 XDUB 14:23:36 00058560722TRLO0 3320 1.140 XDUB 14:23:47 00058560725TRLO0 542 1.142 XDUB 14:35:06 00058561312TRLO0 32 1.142 XDUB 14:35:06 00058561313TRLO0 1750 1.142 XDUB 14:35:06 00058561314TRLO0 822 1.142 XDUB 14:35:06 00058561315TRLO0 1391 1.142 XDUB 14:35:06 00058561316TRLO0 3033 1.142 XDUB 14:39:09 00058561576TRLO0 1750 1.142 XDUB 14:39:09 00058561577TRLO0 5921 1.134 XDUB 15:01:02 00058562933TRLO0 3423 1.130 XDUB 15:22:26 00058564521TRLO0 592 1.130 XDUB 15:22:26 00058564522TRLO0 47 1.130 XDUB 15:22:26 00058564523TRLO0 4778 1.130 XDUB 15:22:26 00058564524TRLO0 6229 1.126 XDUB 15:34:56 00058565525TRLO0 821 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567195TRLO0 3159 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567196TRLO0 3039 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567197TRLO0 5000 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567198TRLO0 52 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567199TRLO0 4143 1.130 XDUB 16:02:37 00058567200TRLO0 152 1.136 XDUB 16:19:52 00058568505TRLO0 186 1.136 XDUB 16:20:32 00058568642TRLO0 616 1.136 XDUB 16:22:52 00058568872TRLO0 608 1.136 XDUB 16:22:58 00058568879TRLO0 348 1.136 XDUB 16:23:15 00058568913TRLO0 81 1.136 XDUB 16:23:15 00058568914TRLO0 481 1.136 XDUB 16:23:16 00058568917TRLO0 835 1.136 XDUB 16:23:17 00058568919TRLO0 1258 1.136 XDUB 16:23:17 00058568920TRLO0 351 1.136 XDUB 16:23:56 00058568988TRLO0 10 1.136 XDUB 16:23:56 00058568989TRLO0 530 1.136 XDUB 16:23:57 00058568990TRLO0 786 1.136 XDUB 16:23:58 00058568995TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 72 95.70 XLON 08:42:17 00058547842TRLO0 87 95.70 XLON 08:42:17 00058547843TRLO0 1750 95.70 XLON 08:42:17 00058547844TRLO0 2191 95.70 XLON 08:42:17 00058547845TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 08:42:17 00058547846TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 08:45:36 00058548065TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 08:45:41 00058548068TRLO0 1200 95.90 XLON 09:19:02 00058549579TRLO0 3354 95.90 XLON 09:19:02 00058549580TRLO0 2000 95.80 XLON 09:31:44 00058550093TRLO0 2000 95.40 XLON 09:37:48 00058550371TRLO0 438 95.30 XLON 09:54:10 00058551162TRLO0 1600 95.30 XLON 09:54:10 00058551163TRLO0 1585 95.30 XLON 10:09:00 00058551665TRLO0 2000 95.70 XLON 11:02:28 00058553628TRLO0 2000 95.70 XLON 11:10:32 00058553839TRLO0 34 95.70 XLON 11:14:50 00058553934TRLO0 2000 95.70 XLON 11:16:01 00058553972TRLO0 700 95.70 XLON 11:18:25 00058554066TRLO0 273 95.70 XLON 11:18:37 00058554073TRLO0 2000 95.70 XLON 11:54:24 00058555287TRLO0 967 96.30 XLON 12:48:20 00058557001TRLO0 3423 96.30 XLON 12:48:20 00058557002TRLO0 2000 96.70 XLON 13:16:36 00058557882TRLO0 1150 96.60 XLON 13:29:55 00058558356TRLO0 2876 96.60 XLON 13:29:55 00058558357TRLO0 567 96.60 XLON 14:10:49 00058559997TRLO0 3294 96.60 XLON 14:10:49 00058559998TRLO0 2216 96.60 XLON 14:10:55 00058560000TRLO0 2214 96.30 XLON 14:14:57 00058560196TRLO0 1000 96.30 XLON 14:23:47 00058560726TRLO0 2000 96.40 XLON 14:27:52 00058560836TRLO0 1135 96.40 XLON 14:41:52 00058561716TRLO0 2000 96.40 XLON 14:47:52 00058562034TRLO0 325 96.40 XLON 14:47:52 00058562035TRLO0 2000 95.50 XLON 15:05:11 00058563375TRLO0 2000 95.40 XLON 15:18:31 00058564223TRLO0 2000 95.40 XLON 15:20:31 00058564419TRLO0 2000 95.00 XLON 15:34:56 00058565526TRLO0 1523 95.20 XLON 15:52:15 00058566517TRLO0 2895 95.20 XLON 15:52:15 00058566518TRLO0 3949 95.80 XLON 16:11:26 00058567824TRLO0 2182 95.80 XLON 16:12:26 00058567926TRLO0

