WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
1,134 Euro
-0,016
-1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.04.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 April 2022 it purchased a total of 249,888 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           174,888     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.146     GBP0.967 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.126     GBP0.950 
 
                                    GBP0.959019 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139426

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 708,234,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6420       1.144         XDUB      08:42:17      00058547841TRLO0 
5540       1.144         XDUB      08:44:06      00058547965TRLO0 
654       1.144         XDUB      08:44:06      00058547966TRLO0 
5540       1.144         XDUB      08:45:06      00058548021TRLO0 
300       1.144         XDUB      08:45:06      00058548022TRLO0 
5540       1.144         XDUB      08:45:06      00058548023TRLO0 
1750       1.140         XDUB      08:49:39      00058548224TRLO0 
1553       1.142         XDUB      08:58:36      00058548687TRLO0 
3000       1.142         XDUB      08:58:36      00058548688TRLO0 
1748       1.142         XDUB      08:58:36      00058548689TRLO0 
3790       1.146         XDUB      09:10:39      00058549144TRLO0 
5022       1.142         XDUB      09:19:02      00058549581TRLO0 
989       1.142         XDUB      09:19:02      00058549582TRLO0 
6240       1.138         XDUB      09:37:47      00058550370TRLO0 
3259       1.136         XDUB      09:50:03      00058550883TRLO0 
1750       1.134         XDUB      10:26:47      00058552518TRLO0 
484       1.134         XDUB      10:27:47      00058552602TRLO0 
53        1.134         XDUB      10:27:47      00058552603TRLO0 
3133       1.134         XDUB      10:30:02      00058552695TRLO0 
3052       1.134         XDUB      10:41:59      00058553042TRLO0 
3049       1.138         XDUB      11:14:43      00058553931TRLO0 
1044       1.138         XDUB      11:18:43      00058554077TRLO0 
1894       1.138         XDUB      11:18:43      00058554078TRLO0 
1750       1.138         XDUB      11:44:43      00058555086TRLO0 
799       1.138         XDUB      11:44:43      00058555087TRLO0 
509       1.138         XDUB      11:44:43      00058555088TRLO0 
4476       1.138         XDUB      11:44:43      00058555089TRLO0 
3        1.146         XDUB      13:14:46      00058557827TRLO0 
1130       1.146         XDUB      13:14:46      00058557828TRLO0 
3043       1.146         XDUB      13:14:46      00058557829TRLO0 
5540       1.146         XDUB      13:15:36      00058557860TRLO0 
1750       1.146         XDUB      13:15:36      00058557861TRLO0 
5540       1.146         XDUB      13:16:36      00058557881TRLO0 
5540       1.146         XDUB      13:23:36      00058558136TRLO0 
4430       1.146         XDUB      13:42:26      00058558892TRLO0 
4430       1.146         XDUB      13:58:16      00058559517TRLO0 
1980       1.146         XDUB      13:58:16      00058559518TRLO0 
1055       1.146         XDUB      14:05:46      00058559803TRLO0 
3099       1.146         XDUB      14:05:46      00058559804TRLO0 
2342       1.146         XDUB      14:05:46      00058559805TRLO0 
616       1.140         XDUB      14:14:57      00058560194TRLO0 
3320       1.140         XDUB      14:14:57      00058560195TRLO0 
1326       1.140         XDUB      14:23:36      00058560721TRLO0 
320       1.140         XDUB      14:23:36      00058560722TRLO0 
3320       1.140         XDUB      14:23:47      00058560725TRLO0 
542       1.142         XDUB      14:35:06      00058561312TRLO0 
32        1.142         XDUB      14:35:06      00058561313TRLO0 
1750       1.142         XDUB      14:35:06      00058561314TRLO0 
822       1.142         XDUB      14:35:06      00058561315TRLO0 
1391       1.142         XDUB      14:35:06      00058561316TRLO0 
3033       1.142         XDUB      14:39:09      00058561576TRLO0 
1750       1.142         XDUB      14:39:09      00058561577TRLO0 
5921       1.134         XDUB      15:01:02      00058562933TRLO0 
3423       1.130         XDUB      15:22:26      00058564521TRLO0 
592       1.130         XDUB      15:22:26      00058564522TRLO0 
47        1.130         XDUB      15:22:26      00058564523TRLO0 
4778       1.130         XDUB      15:22:26      00058564524TRLO0 
6229       1.126         XDUB      15:34:56      00058565525TRLO0 
821       1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567195TRLO0 
3159       1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567196TRLO0 
3039       1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567197TRLO0 
5000       1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567198TRLO0 
52        1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567199TRLO0 
4143       1.130         XDUB      16:02:37      00058567200TRLO0 
152       1.136         XDUB      16:19:52      00058568505TRLO0 
186       1.136         XDUB      16:20:32      00058568642TRLO0 
616       1.136         XDUB      16:22:52      00058568872TRLO0 
608       1.136         XDUB      16:22:58      00058568879TRLO0 
348       1.136         XDUB      16:23:15      00058568913TRLO0 
81        1.136         XDUB      16:23:15      00058568914TRLO0 
481       1.136         XDUB      16:23:16      00058568917TRLO0 
835       1.136         XDUB      16:23:17      00058568919TRLO0 
1258       1.136         XDUB      16:23:17      00058568920TRLO0 
351       1.136         XDUB      16:23:56      00058568988TRLO0 
10        1.136         XDUB      16:23:56      00058568989TRLO0 
530       1.136         XDUB      16:23:57      00058568990TRLO0 
786       1.136         XDUB      16:23:58      00058568995TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
72        95.70         XLON      08:42:17      00058547842TRLO0 
87        95.70         XLON      08:42:17      00058547843TRLO0 
1750       95.70         XLON      08:42:17      00058547844TRLO0 
2191       95.70         XLON      08:42:17      00058547845TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      08:42:17      00058547846TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      08:45:36      00058548065TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      08:45:41      00058548068TRLO0 
1200       95.90         XLON      09:19:02      00058549579TRLO0 
3354       95.90         XLON      09:19:02      00058549580TRLO0 
2000       95.80         XLON      09:31:44      00058550093TRLO0 
2000       95.40         XLON      09:37:48      00058550371TRLO0 
438       95.30         XLON      09:54:10      00058551162TRLO0 
1600       95.30         XLON      09:54:10      00058551163TRLO0 
1585       95.30         XLON      10:09:00      00058551665TRLO0 
2000       95.70         XLON      11:02:28      00058553628TRLO0 
2000       95.70         XLON      11:10:32      00058553839TRLO0 
34        95.70         XLON      11:14:50      00058553934TRLO0 
2000       95.70         XLON      11:16:01      00058553972TRLO0 
700       95.70         XLON      11:18:25      00058554066TRLO0 
273       95.70         XLON      11:18:37      00058554073TRLO0 
2000       95.70         XLON      11:54:24      00058555287TRLO0 
967       96.30         XLON      12:48:20      00058557001TRLO0 
3423       96.30         XLON      12:48:20      00058557002TRLO0 
2000       96.70         XLON      13:16:36      00058557882TRLO0 
1150       96.60         XLON      13:29:55      00058558356TRLO0 
2876       96.60         XLON      13:29:55      00058558357TRLO0 
567       96.60         XLON      14:10:49      00058559997TRLO0 
3294       96.60         XLON      14:10:49      00058559998TRLO0 
2216       96.60         XLON      14:10:55      00058560000TRLO0 
2214       96.30         XLON      14:14:57      00058560196TRLO0 
1000       96.30         XLON      14:23:47      00058560726TRLO0 
2000       96.40         XLON      14:27:52      00058560836TRLO0 
1135       96.40         XLON      14:41:52      00058561716TRLO0 
2000       96.40         XLON      14:47:52      00058562034TRLO0 
325       96.40         XLON      14:47:52      00058562035TRLO0 
2000       95.50         XLON      15:05:11      00058563375TRLO0 
2000       95.40         XLON      15:18:31      00058564223TRLO0 
2000       95.40         XLON      15:20:31      00058564419TRLO0 
2000       95.00         XLON      15:34:56      00058565526TRLO0 
1523       95.20         XLON      15:52:15      00058566517TRLO0 
2895       95.20         XLON      15:52:15      00058566518TRLO0 
3949       95.80         XLON      16:11:26      00058567824TRLO0 
2182       95.80         XLON      16:12:26      00058567926TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  158428 
EQS News ID:  1339061 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
