Freitag, 29.04.2022

WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 Ticker-Symbol: ELXC 
Tradegate
29.04.22
10:05 Uhr
14,650 Euro
-0,825
-5,33 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
14,88014,93010:11
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 08:40
New number of outstanding shares and votes in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the cancellation of 25,842,915 Series B shares resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting 2022, the number of outstanding shares and votes in AB Electrolux has changed.

Following the cancellation, the total number of votes in the company is 35,680,852.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,192,348 are Series A shares and 274,885,045 are Series B shares. The cancellation was carried out in April 2022.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.10 CET on April 29, 2022.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/new-number-of-outstanding-shares-and-votes-in-ab-electrolux,c3555804

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3555804/1571071.pdf

PRM 220429 New number of shares and votes

© 2022 PR Newswire
