

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking and insurance holding company NatWest Group plc (NWG NWG.L) on Friday reported profit from continuing operations of 859 million pounds in the first quarter, higher than 652 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Net profit was 841 million pounds or 7.5p per share in the quarter, up from 620 million pounds or 5.1p per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Net interest income for the quarter increased to 2.045 billion pounds from 1.864 billion pounds last year.



Total income, that includes net interest income and non-interest income, grew 16.8% to 3.027 billion pounds in the quarter from 2.591 billion pounds last year.



Excluding notable items, Go-forward group income was 8.6% higher at 2.763 billion pounds, driven by volume growth, principally in mortgage book, and favourable yield curve movements.



NatWest said Go-forward group excludes Ulster Bank RoI and discontinued operations.



Looking forward, the company expects 2022 income excluding notable items to be above 11 billion pounds in the Go-forward group.







