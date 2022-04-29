- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk Q1 sales DKK 42,031 million vs. estimate DKK 38,575 million.
- • Q1 net income DKK 14,210 million
- • Q1 operating profit DKK 19,147 million vs. estimate DKK 16,925 million
- • Q1 EPS DKK 6.22
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 10-14%, up from 6-10% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT growth 9-13%, up from 4-8% previously
- • Novo Nordisk share repurchase program is expanded by DKK 2 billion to DKK 24 billion
- • CEO says sales growth in the first three months of 2022 driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based treatments
