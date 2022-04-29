

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L), on Friday, issued trading update covering the first quarter period from 1 January to 3 April 2022, and reported that Q1 performance was broadly in-line with its expectations.



Further, the company noted that order intake was high-single digits above the 2021 comparator, with the Oil & Gas division reporting the highest rate of order growth.



Revenue was down mid-single digits year-on-year on an OCC basis, reflecting continued component availability challenges, the cessation of deliveries to Russia, and reduced deliveries from our important Shanghai, China, facility which particularly impacted the Water & Power division.



Rotork added that it has retained a strong balance sheet with net cash of £112.5 million at 3 April 2022.



Looking ahead, the company remains committed to delivering mid to high single digit revenue growth and mid 20s adjusted operating profit margins over time.







