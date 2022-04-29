Anzeige
29.04.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (199/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB,
company registration number 556660-1182, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be May 06, 2022. 

The company has 1 000 000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               VH           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 1 000 000        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017767031      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             255629         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556660-1182       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission
AB on 08-684 05 805.
