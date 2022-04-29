Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (199/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, company registration number 556660-1182, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be May 06, 2022. The company has 1 000 000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: VH ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 1 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017767031 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255629 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556660-1182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on 08-684 05 805.