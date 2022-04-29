

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported that its total sales for the three months to 31 March 2022 were 13.6% ahead of prior year. In the Merchanting segment, total sales were up by 17.9%. Toolstation total sales were down 6.0% in the first quarter, with like-for-like sales down 11.9%.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: 'The Group has had an encouraging first quarter and, although the wider economic backdrop remains uncertain, we are well placed to build on this positive start in the coming months.'



Looking forward, Travis Perkins plc said its order books remain robust across UK construction. The Group stated that the management's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.







