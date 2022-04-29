- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares fell 3% at the open after the biggest Danish bank missed consensus estimates on first-quarter earnings due to softer results in trading.
- • The weakness was due to lower trading income and investment result in the insurance operations, while net interest income and fee income actually came ahead of consensus forecasts
- • The bank kept its full-year outlook unchanged
- • Danske Bank has reported a soft Q1, but the miss is driven by low quality revenue lines such as insurance income and trading, Carnegie analysts said
- • Also posted higher costs than expected, a slower growth than Nordic and Danish peers: Carnegie
- • Net interest income and commission income are supportive, analysts at SEB said
- • But total income disappoints on the negative value adjustments and weak insurance income: SEB
