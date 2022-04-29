DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.5116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10352320

CODE: CRNO LN

ISIN: LU1829218582

