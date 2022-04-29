

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) reported first-quarter net earnings per share before special items of $1.31 compared to $0.91, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net earnings increased to $771 million or $1.03 per share from $681 million or $0.91 per share, prior year.



Net sales increased to $3.11 billion from $2.51 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.93 billion in revenue.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEYERHAEUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de