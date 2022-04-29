- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares rose 6% after a surprise early report showing much better than expected first-quarter earnings and a big boost to full-year guidance.
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 10-14%, up from 6-10% previously, while Outlook FY EBIT growth 9-13%, up from 4-8% previously
- • Q1 sales DKK 42,031 million vs. estimate DKK 38,575 million, with Wegovy at DKK 1.4 billion despite supply issues
- • We did not expect a guidance raise already in the first quarter, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The guidance raise and the magnitude send a strong signal this early in the year: Carnegie
