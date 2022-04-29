DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B
DEALING DATE: 28/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.925
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214661356
CODE: AUEM
ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 158553 EQS News ID: 1339467 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
