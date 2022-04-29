Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.04.2022
Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During April, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has allotted 830,586 common shares within the company's warrant program issued in 2018. Thus, as of April 29, 2022, the number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 53,172,170.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Investor relations

Tel.: +46 703 11 99 60, email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

The information in the press release is such that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 29, 2022.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA and is the subject of a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a pivotal clinical trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and is initiating a head and neck cancer Phase 2 trial with setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

© 2022 PR Newswire
