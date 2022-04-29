Switzerland's Energy Vault will support Indian state-run power producer NTPC by deploying its gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions.From pv magazine India Indian utility NTPC Ltd. wants to deploy Switzerland-based Energy Vault's EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions to support its clean energy initiatives. The two parties recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge a long-term strategic partnership. NTPC will deploy Energy Vault's EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...